Staff at Vietnamese representatives agencies and their families at the Tet celebration event in Argentina. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese communities in Argentina and Japan have joined activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



At the event held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, overseas Vietnamese in the Latin American country watched a video featuring Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and Vietnamese people while enjoying traditional Vietnamese dishes during the Tet festival.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh said that in 2023, Vietnam-Argentina relations witnessed steps of development with the high-level visit of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The year 2024 is expected to see many important visits by Vietnamese leaders, and representatives from ministries, and localities to Argentina to further promote potential for cooperation between the two countries.



According to the Ambassador, the Vietnamese community in Argentina numbers about 230 people, mostly living in northern Argentina and Buenos Aires province. Recently, many of them have returned to their homeland on the occasion of the Tet festival.



Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka, the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka, and the Vietnam Trade and Investment Promotion Association in the Kyushu region held the "Homeland Spring 2024" festival in Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan, on January 20.





"Ao dai" show - part of activities held to celebrate Lunar New Year in Japan's Fukuoka prefecture. (Photo: VNA)

Previously, they kicked off the festival with the “Vietnam Ao Dai Fashion Week” on January 18.



Festival goers can join traditional activities during Tet, play folk games, enjoy musical performances, and visit booths that offer Vietnamese and Japanese food and handicraft products.



Speaking at the event, Vu Chi Mai, Consul General of Vietnam in Fukuoka, said that 2023 saw many important events in Vietnam-Japan relations including the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, 15 years of the friendship between Hanoi city and Fukuoka prefecture.



Particularly, during his state visit to Japan last November, President Vo Van Thuong travelled to Fukuoka and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu region.



Mai said that the festival is not only an opportunity to introduce traditional Vietnamese cultural values to international friends, including Japanese ones, but also contributes to consolidating and strengthening understanding and friendship between the two countries.



Omagari Akie, Vice Governor of Fukuoka, said that the prefecture established friendly and cooperative relationship with Hanoi city in 2008. After the festival, a delegation from Fukuoka will visit Hanoi, and a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed to further bilateral cooperation, she added.



Omagari spoke highly of the Vietnamese community's contributions to the two countries' relations and local socio-economic development as the largest foreign community in Fukuoka.



Within the framework of the event, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka handed over certificates of merit from Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son to four individuals who have made effective contributions to the development of cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Japan.



The consulate also gave certificates of merit to three groups and 12 individuals for their contributions to community service activities and the Homeland Spring event in Fukuok"./.