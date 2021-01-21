Society Officials pay pre-Tet visits to cancer patients, poor people A delegation led by Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Vietnamese in Australia looks forward to 13th National Party Congress The Vietnamese community in Australia expects the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to judiciously select competent leaders to lead the country over the course of the next five years, Tran Ba Phuc, President of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia, has said.

Society Remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Dien Bien on January 20 to repatriate the remains of 13 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society COVID-19 patient charged with 'spreading dangerous disease' Police in the Mekong Delta Province of Vinh Long announced on January 19 that they have launched legal proceedings against COVID-19 Patient No.1,440 for having illegally entered the country while carrying the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 late last year.