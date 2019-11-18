Vietnamese in Czech Republic launch football club, training centre
The FC Sapa Praha football club of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and its youth training academy officially made debut in a ceremony on November 17.
FC Sapa Praha football club of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – The FC Sapa Praha football club of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and its youth training academy officially made debut in a ceremony on November 17.
The move aimed to promote sport activities and nurture children’s passion for football to contribute to the community and Vietnam’s football in the future.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan underlined that sport activities of overseas Vietnamese in the European country have been thriving, notably in table tennis, tennis and football.
The first football club and youth training centre of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic will contribute to sport activities in the community and promote the images of OVs in the country and Vietnam, he added.
FC Sapa Praha was set up in May 2018. The team triumphed at the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities in June, 2019, which saw the participation of 24 teams.
In August, it became the champion of a football tourney in Budapest arranged by the Union of Vietnamese Association in Europe.
Meanwhile, the FC Sapa Praha Akademy has drawn about 40 students to date./.
The move aimed to promote sport activities and nurture children’s passion for football to contribute to the community and Vietnam’s football in the future.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan underlined that sport activities of overseas Vietnamese in the European country have been thriving, notably in table tennis, tennis and football.
The first football club and youth training centre of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic will contribute to sport activities in the community and promote the images of OVs in the country and Vietnam, he added.
FC Sapa Praha was set up in May 2018. The team triumphed at the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities in June, 2019, which saw the participation of 24 teams.
In August, it became the champion of a football tourney in Budapest arranged by the Union of Vietnamese Association in Europe.
Meanwhile, the FC Sapa Praha Akademy has drawn about 40 students to date./.