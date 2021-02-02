Vietnamese in Eastern Europe rejoice at success of 13th National Party Congress
Vietnamese in Eastern European countries have expressed their delight at the success of the freshly-concluded 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)
The 13th National Party Congress concludes on February 1 after more than seven days of working. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese in Eastern European countries have expressed their delight at the success of the freshly-concluded 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
Nguyen Van Duc, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Odessa province, Ukraine, Vice President of the Vietnamese War Veterans’ Association in Ukraine and President of the Vietnamese War Veterans’ Association in Odessa, highlighted the resolution adopted at the congress.
The document has set forth development orientations for the country in the next five and 10 years, he said, adding the Party has taken drastic actions to fight corruption, brought into full play brainpower both at home and abroad, and promoted democracy and consensus, as reflected through the outcomes of the COVID-19 combat.
The success of the congress matches aspirations of the people, he said and called on the Party and the Government for more attention to overseas Vietnamese who want to invest in the homeland.
Le Van Tu, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Odessa and Permanent Vice President of the Vietnamese War Veterans in Odessa, said the congress’s motto "solidarity - democracy - discipline - creativity - development" matches people’s wishes.
Nguyen Van Sinh, a member of the Vietnamese Association in Odessa, lauded the thorough preparations for the congress, saying right officials have been elected to the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee.
He expressed his hope that the Party will have better performance in anti-corruption work to raise public trust, thus helping elevate Vietnam to a new high.
Nguyen Xuan Hoan, a student in Russia, expressed his interest in strategic breakthroughs, notably human resources development, and his belief that with the Party’s leadership guidelines and policies in the 13th tenure, scientists and researchers will have opportunities to bring into full play their talents./.