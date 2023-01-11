Vietnamese in Laos join get-together ahead of Tet in Pakse (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - A get-together to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival - was held in Pakse, Champasak province, Laos, on January 10, gathering more than 500 overseas Vietnamese living and working in the country.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Nguyen Van Trung extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Vietnamese community in Laos and highlighted outstanding Vietnam’s socio-economic developments in 2022.

He wished the Vietnamese community in Laos will continue to consolidate the traditional solidarity, promote business and production in order to practically contribute to the socio-economic development in the locality, helping to further strengthening the special and faithful relationship between the two countries.

Somboun Huangvongsa, Deputy Governor, Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association of Champasak province, extended New Year greetings to Vietnamese Party and State leaders and wished the Vietnamese community in Laos will have a prosperous year ahead.

He also wished the two sides will further promote the time-honoured traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

On this occasion, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Pakse presented certificates of merit to nine groups and 11 individuals with outstanding achievements that contribute to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in 2022./.