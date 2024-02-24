Videos Central Highlands holds great potential for cultural tourism The Central Highlands boasts a diverse culture which is enriched by ethnic minority groups from many parts of the country, thus the region has huge potential for cultural tourism development.

Videos Vietnamese artist dedicated to silhouette sculptures Silhouette, or shadow, sculpture is the art of shedding light into physical objects from a specific angle to create aesthetic silhouettes on a wall, and requires a high degree of meticulousness and imagination from sculptors. In Vietnam, Bui Van Tu is a pioneering artist in the field.

Culture - Sports Mr World Vietnam 2024 contest launched for first time Mr World Vietnam 2024 has been launched for the first time in Vietnam, promising chances for talented and brave male pageant contestants to shine and represent the country to step out into world contests.