Society Traffic accidents kill 19, injure 24 on fourth day of Lunar New Year As many as 31 road traffic accidents were recorded on February 15, or the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, killing 19 people and injuring 24 others, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Traffic Police.

Society Ginger jam makes Tet warm The ginger ‘jam’ made in Kim Long Ward, Hue City, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. The specialty is muchly consumed during Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Farmers embrace livestreams, high-tech advances for better quality, productivity Farmer Le Van Chin from the southern province of Long An recently livestreamed an advert about his cooperative’s red-flesh dragon fruit on his Facebook page.

Society HCM City's students to continue online study after Tet over COVID-19 concerns Students in Ho Chi Minh City will continue their online study sessions instead of going to school after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to an official dispatch of the municipal People’s Committee on February 14.