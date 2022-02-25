Society Training series popularise use of S-Health mobile app for elderly The General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have co-organised a series of training courses to disseminate and promote the use of S-Health mobile app for the elderly in five northern cities and provinces.

Society All Vietnamese students win medals at int'l olympiad All the seven members of Vietnam joining the 18th International Zhautykov Olympiad on Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science brought home medals, including five gold and two bronzes.

Society Nine saved, two died in ship accident offshore Vung Tau Rescuers on February 24 saved nine sailors and found two bodies from an accident that involved the VANDON ACE vessel which was en route from Papua New Guinea to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Society Vietnamese community in Ukraine keeps close watch on situation with calm: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine has kept track of the Vietnamese community and a close watch on the developments of the situation in the host country, stated Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach, advising the community to keep calm.