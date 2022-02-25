Vietnamese in Ukraine advised to stay vigilant, well protect themselves
People in Ukraine leave their place of residence (Photo: AP)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in Ukraine are advised to keep a close watch on the development of the situation and try to ensure safety of their lives and assets amidst current political tensions.
Sharing difficulties facing the community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked Vietnamese people to keep calm and strictly follow notifications and guidance of local authorities.
Security, order, and traffic in some cities may be unstable, so people should consider staying in place, preparing essentials, and finding a safe shelter; and carefully check luggage, vehicles, petroleum and personal papers if they really have to move, the ministry noted.
It also recommended Vietnamese expats to keep in touch with Vietnamese associations and friends and help one another.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine will make efforts to protect citizens and support the community to overcome difficulties.
To receive assistance in case of need, Vietnamese people in Ukraine can contact the following phone numbers and emails:
Embassy of Vietnam in Ukraine: 380 63 863 8999; Email: vnemb.ua@mofa.gov.vn
Citizen Protection Call Centre of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84 981 84 84 84; email: baohocongdan@gmail.com
Call Centre of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84 24 38240 401, ext 0 or 100 (outside office hours) or 141, 269 (during office hours); email: vu1.ubnv@gmail.com./.