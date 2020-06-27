Vietnamese in Ukraine make efforts in COVID-19 fight
The Vietnamese community in Ukraine has been carrying out various measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing infections in the host nation.
Medical staff come to sterilise Lang Sen (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Nhu Manh, head of the overseas Vietnamese association and the association’s COVID-19 prevention and control board in Odessa province, said the association began preparation for the fight against the disease in early March.
When two Vietnamese in the locality were found contracting the COVID-19, the board has conducted a series preventive measures and place under quarantine 76 people having contact with them, he added.
The two cases are a Vietnamese couple living in a Vietnamese residential area in Odessa city called Lang Sen (Lotus Village). They are the 304th and 305th patients of the city and are under treatment, with their health remaining stable.
The Lang Sen area has been frequently sterilised to prevent the spread of the virus, Manh said.
Meanwhile, in response to a call from the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine, the association’s executive board established a COVID-19 fund to raise financial assistance for the community’s related prevention and control work, particularly in emergency situations.
To date, the fund has received more than 6,000 USD, including 400 USD from the embassy.
According to information sources of Vietnamese expats in Ukraine, the capital Kiev has so far recorded seven Vietnamese infected with the virus.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Health posted a total of 40,008 COVID-19 cases in the country on June 25, an increase of 994 cases compared to the previous day. The local death toll reached 1,067, with 17,758 patients recovered. Odessa and Kharkov, the two provinces with large Vietnamese populations in the country, recorded 1,465 and 1,947 infections, respectively./.