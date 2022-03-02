Vietnamese in Ukraine supported to evacuate to neighbouring countries
Given the complicated situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) on March 2 provided information and contacts for Vietnamese here a bid to assist them during their evacuation to some neighbouring countries.
People evacuate from Ukraine (Illustrative photo: PAP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Given the complicated situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) on March 2 provided information and contacts for Vietnamese here a bid to assist them during their evacuation to some neighbouring countries.
The ministry has directed representative agencies of Vietnam to coordinate with associations of Vietnamese in Poland, Russia, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Belarus to find out information for the evacuation process of Vietnamese in Ukraine as well as the reception and support for them.
The COVA have offered necessary information for the group and will constantly give them updates on the situation.
According to MoFA Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang in her remarks on March 1, there are about 7,000 Vietnamese people in Ukraine at present, and they have not suffered from any damage. As of March 1 noon, about 200 Vietnamese were helped to move out of war zones. The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is continuing to gather the citizens’ needs in order to carry out appropriate plans./.