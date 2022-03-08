Vietnamese, Indian Level-2 Field Hospitals in South Sudan strengthen professional capabilities
A delegation of the Level-2 Field Hospital of India in Malakal, South Sudan, led by its Director Colonel Rishi Raj recently visited staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 of Vietnam in the African nation, following a previous online joint training course.
Vietnamese military medical staff shared with their Indian peers two techniques that were applied for the first time in South Sudan during their term. They were transverse abdominis plane (TAP) block, which is to provide analgesia after lower abdominal wall operations; and the Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD), an indirect marker of the intracranial pressure.
The ONSD helped personnel of the Vietnamese hospital diagnose and perform first aid on a person suffering from a brain stroke. The patient was transferred to hospitals in Uganda and Kenya and eventually recovered.
Col. Raj said this is the first time that a hospital of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) can perform the two techniques, adding that they are helpful and suitable for conditions in South Sudan.
He proposed that Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 of Vietnam report to the UNMISS’s medical officer so that others can learn from its experience.
In addition, the Vietnamese hospital is the only in the UNMISS owning a nasal endoscopic instrument which provides patients with accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.
Col. Raj expressed his hope that Vietnamese medical personnel will visit Level-2 Field Hospital of India in Malakal in the coming time so the sides can bolster exchanges and learn from each other./.