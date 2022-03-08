Videos Overseas Vietnamese promoting solidarity during conflict in Ukraine Many Vietnamese in conflict-torn Ukraine have evacuated to neighbouring Poland. There, they were touched by the enthusiastic support coming from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community. They have found national solidarity to be a life-saver during one the most difficult times of their lives.

Politics Vietnam values Poland’s support to protect Vietnamese citizens: FM Vietnam appreciates Poland's support in evacuating nearly 2,000 Vietnamese people from Ukraine to Poland and providing them with shelters and necessities, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told Chargé d'Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Vietnam Maciej Duszynski during their meeting in Hanoi on March 7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 7.

Politics Kien Giang has all it needs to be economically strong province: PM With its distinctive potential and competitive edges, Kien Giang has all it needs to become an economically strong province, particularly in sea-based economy, and a major tourist centre of the regional and the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a meeting with key leaders of the Mekong Delta province on March 6.