Vietnamese, Indian PMs meet in Thailand
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the meeting on November 4 (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand, during which they highlighted the strong development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in recent years.
PM Phuc expressed Vietnam’s appreciation of India’s important role in the region, and support for India’s Act East Policy.
Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Vietnam on its assuming of the ASEAN Chairmanship and non-permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council. He affirmed the Southeast Asian national will reap more successes in the important roles.
Both PMs agreed to further promote bilateral economic-trade ties, while removing barriers and boosting cooperation in defence, oil and gas, agriculture, healthcare, culture and tourism.
They welcomed the launching of a direct air route between Vietnam and India by Vietjet Air and IndiGo.
Regarding the East Sea issue, the two PMs affirmed their stance that it is necessary to maintain an environment of peace and security, ensuring legitimate rights of the coastal countries in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.