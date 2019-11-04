Politics Prime Minister issues warning against former Deputy PM Vu Van Ninh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued a disciplinary warning against Vu Van Ninh, Deputy PM in the 2011 – 2016 tenure, for his serious violations and shortcomings while performing duties.

Politics Prime Ministers of Vietnam, New Zealand meet in Bangkok Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4 morning.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - an active, proactive member of ASEAN Viet Nam officially became the 7th member of the ASEAN in 1995. Since then Viet Nam has made positive contributions to maintaining internal solidarity, forstering cooperation among member countries.