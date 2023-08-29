Society Hanoi: Hoan Kiem pedestrian zones to open throughout National Day holiday The People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district has decided to extend the opening time of local pedestrian zones to four days during the National Day holiday, from September 1 to 4.

Society NA Vice Chairman meets with former revolutionary prisoners of Quang Ngai National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for a delegation from the association of patriotic revolutionaries captured and prisoned by the enemies during the war in the central province of Quang Ngai on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society Preparations for 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians nearly complete National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 28 on preparations for the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, slated for September 14-18 in the capital city.