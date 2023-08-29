Vietnamese, Indian youths foster solidarity, friendship
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU)'s chapter in HCM City Trinh Thi Hien Tran held a working session with a visiting delegation of the Indian National Cadet Corps headed by Brigadier General Saikat Roy on August 28.
The two sides briefed each other on youth activities and voluntary campaigns in their respective countries, as well as exchange programmes with countries in the region and the world.
Hien said HCM City hopes for more exchanges between local youths and the Indian National Cadet Corps in order to enhance their solidarity and friendship.
For his part, Roy said the Indian National Cadet Corps gathers young people aged between 14 and 24, who are divided into groups to perform voluntary activities as required by the Government.
Brigadier General Saikat Roy speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)The Brigadier General expressed his hope that the cooperation between HCM City’s youths and the Indian National Cadet Corps will grow further.
On this occasion, Roy invited the Secretariat and members of the HCMYU to attend international youth exchange programmes to be held by the corps in the time ahead./.