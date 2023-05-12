Society Belgian Queen impressed by Vietnam’s progress in child protection Belgium’s Queen Mathilde, who is Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium, wrapped up her three-day visit to Vietnam, which highlighted the Southeast Asian country's significant achievements towards realising child rights as well as the key challenges the most vulnerable children still face.

Society Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11.

Society President holds working session with Supreme People’s Procurary President Vo Van Thuong held a working session with the Supreme People’s Procuracy in Hanoi on May 11, during which he asked the agency to handle all crimes in a timely, strict and just manner in accordance with the law, to prevent wrongful accusations and prevent criminals from going unpunished.

Society Seminar spotlights value of President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy A seminar took place in Hanoi on May 11, assessing the value of the legacy left by late President Ho Chi Minh.