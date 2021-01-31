Vietnamese intellectuals in Europe firmly believe in bright future for nation - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Mai Tuan Dat, an engineer of a Belgian aerospace company, judged that thanks to the implementation of renewal and economic model transformation since 1986, Vietnam has kept high economic growth in the region for many consecutive years. Vietnamese intellectuals and students working and studying in Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg have applauded the country's achievements over the past five years under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressing their belief in opportunities for Vietnam’s stronger development in the future.They shared their same view that thanks to these achievements, Vietnam affirms its increasing position in the world and have more opportunities for its development in the future.Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Europe on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, they spotlighted Vietnam’s achievements in international integration, and its success in undertaking the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.Vietnam also showed its integration commitments through signing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), they added.It demonstrates the determination to implement the policy of multilateralisation of international relations, and also actively participate in the group of countries taking actions against climate change.Mai Tuan Dat, an engineer of a Belgian aerospace company, judged that thanks to the implementation of renewal and economic model transformation since 1986, Vietnam has kept high economic growth in the region for many consecutive years.

Ngo Chanh Duc, a PhD student at University of Luxembourg, commented that the Vietnamese community in Belgium in particular and Europe in general would enjoy new development opportunities thanks to cooperative relations between Vietnam and the two regions.



Meanwhile, Dang Van Thuong, a PhD student at Belgium’s University of Liège, highly valued Vietnam’s development in education-training and science and technology, adding that the Vietnamese community in Belgium hopes the Party and State to pay more attention to overseas expatriates, especially citizen protection, policies to attract intellectuals and overseas Vietnamese businessmen to work and invest in Vietnam, and supporting Vietnamese language teaching and learning for overseas Vietnamese./.

