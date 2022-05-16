Vietnamese intellectuals in RoK talk sci-tech cooperation
The Embassy of Vietnam held a seminar with Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 15 to discuss cooperation in science and technology.
Nearly 30 Vietnamese professors and doctors from leading universities and research institutes in the RoK, along with representatives of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the country attended the event.
Counsellor Do Thi Bich Ngoc, head of Vietnam’s division for science and technology in the RoK, provided an overview of Vietnam’s orientations for scientific - technological development and innovation, noting that the country views science and technology as an impulse for growth.
Participants presented some speeches on the studies on environmental and climate change issues, metaverse development, the chemical industry, 3D printing, and human resources development, which are being conducted by Vietnamese scientists in the RoK. These areas suggest new cooperation chances for the two countries’ scientists and businesses, as well as policies for scientific and technological development.
They held that the bilateral cooperation context has been creating favourable conditions for partnerships in science and technology.
Vietnamese scientists and students in the RoK are growing in terms of both quantity and quality. Many scientists of Vietnam have initially gained a foothold in some scientific and technological areas in the Northeast Asian nation. A number of them are enthusiastic about contributing to the homeland’s development.
Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung highly valued the scientists’ sense of responsibility towards the homeland and bilateral scientific - technological cooperation.
He stressed that the embassy will stand by the Vietnamese scientists in the RoK and create favourable conditions for them to develop./.