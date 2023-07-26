President Vo Van Thuong (L) and Italian President Sergio Mattarella co-chair the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong and Italian President Sergio Mattarella co-chaired a press conference on July 26 afternoon to inform about the results of their talks earlier.



Sergio Mattarella said he will hand over the document of the Italian Parliament ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to the Vietnamese State leader within the day.



President Thuong thanked the Italian Parliament for ratifying the agreement, saying that he believes that the approval will benefit businesses and people of the two countries, significantly contributing to further promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation in the coming time.



Mattarella said the two sides discussed many important contents and acknowledged achievements in the bilateral cooperation relationship, which has developed fruifully in reccent times.



The two sides agreed to maintain and expand comprehensive relations, especially the exchange of delegations at all levels, he noted.



The Italian leader showed his happiness when receiving President Thuong’s invitation to visit Vietnam.



He thanked Vietnam for presenting medical face masks to his country during its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that this was a special connection, embodying the spirit of strategic partnership.



According to Mattarella, there are many Italian businesses investing and doing successfully in Vietnam, and the number is constantly increasing.



President Mattarella also mentioned with pleasure that the two sides agreed to promote culture and renewable energy cooperation.



The two sides discussed the collaboration between Vietnam and the EU community, he said, noting that Vietnam plays an important role for the EU, serving as an axis connecting the EU with ASEAN, especially cooperation in free trade and investment.



The two sides also agreed to continue coordination at international forums and work closely in responding to climate change, Mattarella said.



For his part, President Thuong stressed that in its foreign policy, Vietnam attaches special importance to the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Italy - an important member of the EU and the international community.



He thanked the host for his recognition and good assessment of the bilateral relations, saying that the specific issues mentioned by the Italian President showed the increasing political trust and mutual understanding between Vietnam ad Italy.



The two countries have achieved important achievements across fields after 50 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic cooperation partnership.



He said the talks were held in a sincere, frank and open manner with many important contents discussed.



The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in all areas from politics and diplomacy, to trade, investment, education and training, science-technology, culture, and people-to-people exchange, Thuong said, saying that these are necessary and important for stronger and more effective bilateral relations, reaching new heights as desired by the leaders and people of the two countries.



Sharing with the Italian President's concerns about the recent regional and global situations, President Thuong asserted Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, noting that Vietnam wishes to be a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.



Vietnam always wants conflicts in the region and the world to be resolved by peaceful means, through exchange, discussion and respect for the UN Charter and international law, he said.



Regarding cooperation between Vietnam, the EU and ASEAN, President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam will support and exert every effort to make the relationship between Italy and ASEAN better and better, he stated.



Referring to culture cooperation, the Vietnamese leader said he fully supports and agrees with the Italian President on the establishment of an Italian culture centre in Vietnam to further promote culture exchanges between the two countries, and help Italians understand more about Vietnamese culture and vice versa./.