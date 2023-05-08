At the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Administration of Nasushiobara city of Japan on May 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture and tourism.



Addressing the signing ceremony, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the signing of the agreement is expected to bring practical effects to the people and businesses of the two cities, contributing to building good relations and friendship between Vietnam and Japan.



To strengthen the cooperation between Can Tho and Nasushiobara in the coming time, Truong suggested continuing to create favourable conditions for businesses of the two sides to exchange and explore the demand, advantages, and actual capacity of each side, thereby promoting effective collaboration in the fields of agriculture and tourism, creating a premise for trade and investment cooperation.



Watanabe Michitaro, Mayor of Nasushiobara city, expressed his pleasure when the MoU between the two cities was successfully signed, especially in 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.



The Mayor said he hopes it can pave the way for concrete cooperation work between the two cities in the future, adding that they can develop their collaboration in other fields as well.



Can Tho and Nasushiobara began cooperating in January 2020. Up to now, the relationship between the two localities has continuously strengthened with many friendship activities. The senior leaders of the two localities have paid working visits to each side, thereby defining the cities have great potential for cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture and tourism. The signing of MoU is essential so that the two sides can promote cooperation and complement each other in line with development needs./.