Politics Hanoi’s Party oficial pledges to deepen ties with Laos Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on March 11, assuring the host that Hanoi, as well as Vietnam, will spare no effort, together with the Party, State and people of Laos, to preserve and foster bilateral special relationship in various areas.

Politics Vietnam attends dialogue with Secretary General of La Francophonie Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has attended a dialogue with Louise Mushikiwab, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Politics US Communist Party delegation visits Vietnam A delegation from the Communist Party of the US (CPUSA) led by Arturo Cambron, a member of the National Committee, has paid a working visit to Vietnam to seek ways to boost ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Vietnamese, New Zealand PMs outline major orientations for stronger ties Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon identified major orientations for further strengthening cooperation in multiple areas during talks in Wellington on March 11 morning.