Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Le Thi Thuy speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) - A Japanese business delegation led by Achiwa Noriyuki, Chairman of the Machinery and Mechanics Industry Association of Kobe city in Hyogo Prefecture, paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on November 8.



At a reception for the delegation, Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Le Thi Thuy emphasised that over the past years, the province has always received attention and support of the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam as well as Japanese agencies, namely the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), so it is known as an "open - attractive - safe - friendly " investment environment.



There are currently 111 Japanese investment projects, including eight from Hyogo prefecture who are investing in production and business in Ha Nam, she said.



Thuy said that Ha Nam province is calling for investment in fields such as environmentally friendly manufacturing and supporting industries; manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, machinery and equipment for industrial and agricultural production; high-tech agricultural production; tourism, services, urban infrastructure, health care, education and human resources.



The province is planning to invest in 10 more industrial parks covering nearly 2,000 hectares, 15 industrial clusters covering more than 860 hectares, and a hi-tech park covering 660ha, she said, adding that international port clusters and logistics, high-class resorts as well as golf courses will also be set up.



Ha Nam will continue implementing its commitments with investors, including ensuring infrastructure, essential services and high-quality labourers, the official said.



It will also handle administrative procedures quickly and create maximum support for enterprises when they want to expand production and business, Thuy added.



Thuy said she hoped that more investors and businesses of Kobe and Hyogo will study the investment environment and decide to invest in Ha Nam.



For his part, Achiwa Noriyuki highly appreciated the investment environment of Ha Nam, and affirmed that he will continue to support and introduce Kobe's investors to the province./.