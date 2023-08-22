Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village
State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on August 22 visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong, as part of the activities during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.
State President Vo Van Thuong (C) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (second, right) visit Chu Dau ancient pottery village in Hai Duong province on August 22. (Photo: VNA)Hai Duong (VNA) – State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on August 22 visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong, as part of the activities during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.
The village boasts a rich history and a plethora of exquisite products in the Vietnamese ceramic art industry, which have been exhibited and introduced in numerous countries around the world.
The two leaders were introduced to the distinctive features of Chu Dau ceramics. They had an opportunity to admire unique ceramic products and visit workshops there.
State President Vo Van Thuong (R) and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev experience directly Chu Dau ceramic production process. (Photo: VNA)The two leaders congratulated Hai Duong province and the Chu Dau Ceramic JSC for successfully reviving valuable traditional ceramic products. They also expressed their hope that the locality and enterprises will continue to promote, develop, and bring local ceramics to the world.
The village is located in Thai Tan commune, Nam Sach District, Hai Duong city, about 80 km from Hanoi. Chu Dau ceramics are high-class Vietnamese ancient ceramics representing “the rice civilisation” dated from the 13th century and were honoured as “Royal symbolic products” at the end of 17th century.
Currently, Chu Dau ceramic artworks are being preserved and exhibited in 46 renowned museums across 32 countries worldwide. Each Chu Dau ceramic product conveys a lot of meaningful messages as well as contains typical characteristics in style, colour of glaze, and sophisticated patterns, which are rich in Vietnamese culture.
Chu Dau ceramic holds an important position in the history of Vietnamese handicrafts and has been a traditional craft for hundreds of years.
With their talent and creativity, artisans of the Chu Dau Ceramic JSC have successfully revived Chu Dau ancient ceramics and created thousands of products, revitalising and upgrading Chu Dau ceramics to meet the expectation of clients at home and abroad. Currently, Chu Dau ceramic products are widely used as gifts, household items, decorations, and collections./.