At the talks, the two Presidents discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, and shared the viewpoints on the settlement of disputes in the region and the world through peaceful measures on the basis of international law.

President Thuong thanked the Kazakh President and State for giving favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work stably in Kazakhstan.President Tokayev took the occasion to invite President Thuong to visit his country at a future time that works for both sides. President Thuong accepted the invitation with pleasure.Following the talks , the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements, including the agreement on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment, and the agreement on visa exemption for popular passport holders. They also discussed a joint action plan to promote economic-trade cooperation in the 2023-2025 period, an MOU on cooperation in the field of tourism, and one between Vietnam Television (VTV) and Agency Khabar, a major media outlet in Kazakhstan./.