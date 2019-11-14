Politics Infographic Second Level-2 Field Hospital dispatched to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Enforcement of fire safety policies in focus of parliament sitting The National Assembly (NA) looked into the implementation of policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting between 2014 and 2018 on the 18th working day of its eighth session on November 13.

Politics Hanoi seeks to strengthen ties with Israeli, British partners A delegation of the Hanoi People’s Committee led by its Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung paid working visits to Israel and the UK from November 4-13 to seek ways to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital and the two countries’ cities, partners and businesses.

Politics Rodong Sinmun highlights DPRK-Vietnam relations Rodong Sinmun, the official organ of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), underlined strong and friendly relations with Vietnam in an article published on November 13, saying the DPRK cherishes the bilateral relationship based on decades of cooperation to fight imperialists. ​