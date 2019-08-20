Vietnam's top Muay Thai fighter, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, will compete in the ONE: Immortal Triumph Championship which will make its debut in Vietnam on September 6 (Photo: tienphong.vn)

- Kickboxers Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Nguyen Thanh Tung will represent Vietnam at the ONE: Immortal Triumph Championship, which will make its highly-anticipated debut in the country on September 6.The tournament will take place in Phu Tho Stadium, HCM City, featuring world-class Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts. The highlight of the event is the competition between ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defending his coveted belt against French Muay Thai star Brice Deval.The event is also the arena for Vietnam’s best martial artists to showcase their skills. Muay Thai Vietnam’s legend, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat will fight against Malaysia kickboxer Azwan Che Wil. Meanwhile, Vietnamese fighter Nguyen Thanh Tung will compete against counterpart Shahzaib Rindh from Pakistan.Nhat is an undefeated Muay Thai fighter of Vietnam, triumphing at all national championships as well as many international tournaments, particularly the victory over Muay Thai star, Victor Pinto in Thai Fight championship in 2015. This year, Nhat also made headlines when he won the World Lethwei Championship for the second time.-VNS/VNA