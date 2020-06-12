Politics Leaders offer greetings to UK on National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 12 sent his message of congratulations to Queen Elisabeth II on the occasion of the National Day of the UK.

Politics ASEAN seeks stronger ties among military medical corps in fighting diseases Vietnam hosted a virtual meeting among ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM)’s Board of Directors and Secretariats on June 11 to review a joint drill on COVID-19 response among the regional military medical forces.

Politics Lawmakers to continue mulling over personnel matters Legislators will continue discussing personnel issues at the ongoing 14th National Assembly’s ninth session on June 12.

Politics Vietnam calls for protecting people, addressing challenges in Mali Vietnam called for protecting people, especially women and children, as well as absolutely addressing issues in Mali, which is crucial to cope with challenges in the Sahel, while joining a video conference of the United Nations Security Council on June 11.