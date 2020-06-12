Vietnamese, Kuwait FMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on June 12 to discuss ways promoting bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of concern.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)
It was their first talks since the Kuwaiti FM took office in late 2019.
Deputy PM Minh spoke highly of Kuwait’s role in the Middle East.
He affirmed that Vietnam stays ready to share its experience in COVID-19 response with Kuwait.
Both sides agreed to work together to repatriate Vietnamese workers hurt by the pandemic from Kuwait.
They expressed satisfaction about the development of traditional friendship over the past time with a two-way trade of nearly 3.6 billion USD last year.
The two sides emphasised priority to deepening bilateral friendship via continuing to effectively realise signed agreements, enhancing exchange to seek breakthrough solutions to bilateral links, especially after the pandemic is under control.
They also proposed stepping up the exchange of high-level visits, trade and investment promotion, education and tourism collaboration.
On the occasion, Minh invited the Kuwaiti FM to visit Vietnam next year when the two countries will celebrate the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties. The Kuwaiti FM accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his hope to welcome Deputy PM and FM Minh to Kuwait soon./.
