Vietnamese, Lao armies stand side by side in any circumstances: Minister
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (seating, left) and Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith witness the signing of cooperation minutes between the two defence ministries. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Lao armies will stand side by side to overcome all challenges and difficulties, in any circumstances, to firmly protect revolutionary achievements of the two countries, the Vietnamese Defence Minister has affirmed.
Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang made the affirmation during his meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane on August 9.
Giang also stressed the great importance Vietnam attaches to the relations with the neighbouring country.
For his part, Chansamone Chanyalath said the meeting offers a chance for the two sides to seek measures to strengthen the bilateral defence ties amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to consolidating and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Lao and Vietnamese Parties, States, armies and people.
The ministers said since their meeting in Vietnam last June, agencies of the two ministries have actively and drastically implemented cooperation contents, notably in the Party and political work, training, expert affairs, and border management and protection.
Given the pandemic spread, they agreed to take suitable cooperation forms and step up mutual support in the pandemic fight, especially in border management and protection and the prevention of illegal exit and entry.
Earlier, the ministers signed a letter of intent on cooperation in rescue operations between the two defence ministries, and minutes under which the Vietnamese side will present a school of culture to the Lao army.
Later the same day, they cut the ribbon to inaugurate a school of political theory as gift from the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to its counterpart./.