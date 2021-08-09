Politics Top priority given to enhancing special Vietnam-Laos ties: Leaders Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith promised to continue giving the highest priority to constantly consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during their talks in Vientiane on August 9.

World Lao newspapers hail Laos-Vietnam traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation Lao newspapers have given front-page treatment to a two-day official visit to Laos on August 9-10 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State.

Politics President’s visit to deepen special Vietnam-Laos relationship: Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official friendly visit to Laos from August 9-10 will contribute to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, thus better serve the cause of national reform, building and defence in each country, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has affirmed.

Politics Ceremony held to hand over new Lao NA House A new National Assembly (NA) building of Laos, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts, was handed over to the Lao side at a ceremony held in Vientiane on August 8.