Vietnamese, Lao border guards to strengthen cooperation
Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien has suggested Vietnamese and Lao border guards step up the exchange of information about border management and protection and conduct joint exercises.
At a reception for Maj. Gen. Siphan Phutthavong, head of the border guard department of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, in Hanoi on October 26, Chien pointed to challenges to security and safety in the Vietnam-Laos border area, especially drug trafficking, smuggling and illegal migration.
Lauding cooperation between the two countries’ forces over the past time, the official said it has brought about pragmatic outcomes, contributing to promoting socio-economic development, and maintaining political security, order and safety in the border area.
They have engaged in border friendship exchanges, provided health checks and medicines for border residents and helped them in infrastructure building, and coordinated in the COVID-19 prevention and control, he continued.
Chien suggested the two sides continue to effectively implement the 2019-2024 cooperation protocol and the annual cooperation plan between the two defence ministries and relevant documents.
Sharing Chien’s view, Siphan Phutthavong affirmed that the two sides enhance coordination in border management and protection, conduct joint patrols, work to raise the quality and efficiency of personnel training, and organise more exchange programmes in the border area./.