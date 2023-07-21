Vietnamese, Lao health sectors eye closer cooperation
A delegation of the Ministry of Health led by Minister Dao Hong Lan held talks with its Lao counterpart led by Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith in Hanoi on July 21.
Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Ministry of Health led by Minister Dao Hong Lan held talks with its Lao counterpart led by Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith in Hanoi on July 21.
During the talks, Minister Lan highlighted the sound development in the Vietnam – Laos special relations, affirming that Party and State leaders, as well as ministries and sectors of Vietnam always highly value the vital role and significance of the special solidarity between the two countries, as well as bilateral cooperation in various areas, including healthcare.
The two countries' health sectors over the past decades has always maintained close and effective cooperation, contributing to further promoting the Vietnam – Laos relationship, she stressed.
To enhance cooperation between the two sides, notably in the coordination of medical examination and treatment, training of medical staff, control of infectious diseases, central-level and specialised hospitals of Vietnam are ready to receive and provide medical treatment for Lao people.
Lao people living along the shared border lines between the two countries have received support, medical examinations and treatment from the border health agencies of Vietnam, she said.
Some medical universities of Vietnam have received and trained Lao students under an agreement signed between the two governments, Lan said, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides supported each other in the fight against the disease.
Lan expressed her desire that cooperation between the two sides’ health sectors will continue to be enhanced in the coming time.
For his part, Bounfeng Phoummalaysith thanked the Government and the Ministry of Health of Vietnam for their timely and practical support during the fight against COVID-19.
Vietnam's health sector has always assisted its Lao counterpart, especially in providing medical equipment, training human resources, and giving medical examination and treatment for Lao people in border areas, he said.
Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith wished to continue receiving support in human resources training, and in developing Laos' hospitals into financially autonomous medical facilities.
He suggested the two sides expand cooperation in traditional medicine, pharmacy, and disease prevention and control.
He affirmed the mutual support between the two sides at international forums and with ASEAN countries in building the ASEAN Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) when Laos undertakes the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2024./.