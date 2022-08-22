Vietnamese, Lao justice ministries working to raise cooperation efficiency
At the talks between Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, during which they agreed to raise the efficiency of cooperation between the two ministries and diversify cooperation formats.
The collaboration will focus on information-technology application and the exchange of experience online.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Justice stands ready to support its Lao counterpart in institutional perfection, Long affirmed.
The Lao Ministry of Justice will continue to send students to Vietnam, and actively work with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports to dispatch its officials to Vietnam for training programmes.
The two ministries consented to intensify collaboration to handle nationality cases relating to Vietnamese and Lao citizens.
Regarding Vietnam’s official development assistance (ODA) to the Lao Judicial Academy, they agreed to coordinate closely to conclude the project in December, meeting the Lao side’s demand for personnel training.
This is the first official visit to Vietnam by the Lao Minister of Justice since he took office in April 2021./.