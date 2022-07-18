Politics Vice President holds talks with Lao counterpart Vietnam always stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Lao brother, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan told her Lao counterpart Bunthong Chitmany during their talks in Hanoi on July 17.

Politics People’s Police force honoured on 60th traditional day Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hanoi on July 17 marking the 60th traditional day of the People’s Police force (July 20, 1962-2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Laos cultural and tourism ties contribute to each country’s development There has been dynamic and lively cultural exchange and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos over recent years, contributing to the development of each country in the new period, according to Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh.