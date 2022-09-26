Vietnamese, Lao localities cooperate in different fields
At the talks between the delegations of Vietnam's Quang Binh province and Champasak province of Laos (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – Delegations from Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh and the Lao province of Champasak reached a cooperation document during their talks in Dong Hoi city on September 26.
Accordingly, Party agencies, authorities and organisations of the two sides will conduct biennial delegation exchanges.
The two localities will also step up the communication work to raise public awareness, especially among young people, of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos and the provinces as well.
They consented to enhance collaboration in economy, culture, social affairs and particularly tourism, through the sharing of information and experience, exhibitions and trade promotion activities.
Quang Binh will help the Lao province train 10 officials and students during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic years. Meanwhile, Champasak will offer two scholarships at the Champasak University and two other Lao language scholarships to Quang Binh’s students.
The provinces will provide mutual support in case of natural disasters and diseases, exchange information about external affairs, and cooperate in other spheres./.