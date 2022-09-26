Politics Disciplinary warning given to Standing Board of VASS’s Party Committee The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

Politics Vietnam’s State leader meets with President of Japan’s House of Councillors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with President of the Japanese House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics Vietnamese President, Japanese PM hold talks in Tokyo President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM Abe Shinzo.

Politics Vietnam exerts great efforts in implementing SDGs: Australian scholar Vietnam, a developing country, has exerted great efforts in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enjoyed fruitful results, said Professor Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).