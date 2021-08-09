Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung had a working session with Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane.The officials briefed each other on the situation of each Party and country, and discussed regional and global issues of shared concern.They also looked at collaboration between the two Parties and countries, including coordination in organising visits by high-ranking leaders.They affirmed their determination to closely coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, as well as the cooperation agreement between the two commissions for 2021-2025, and working harder to promote the Vietnam-Laos relationship./.