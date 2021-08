The two sides will prepare for the Vietnam- Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Lao Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.They shared the view that the two countries have fruitfully cooperated both bilaterally, and at regional and international forums, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Vietnam and Laos, and other ASEAN member nations have made efforts in building the ASEAN Community that plays a central role in evolving regional mechanisms, while joining hands to combat COVID-19 and handle emerging issues.The ministers agreed to enhance coordination between agencies of the two ministries, and organise the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level at the end of this year.The two sides will also prepare for in-person political consultations and exchanges between the two ministries after the pandemic is put under control to discuss the bilateral cooperation specifically and pragmatically.They will also further exchange experience in different fields and promote economic diplomacy.The meeting took place within the framework of the official friendly visit to Laos by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc