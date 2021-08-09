Vietnamese, Lao ministries, commissions forge cooperation
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Lao counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, agreed to enhance the bilateral cooperation during their meeting in Vientiane on August 9.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) and his Lao counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, agreed to enhance the bilateral cooperation during their meeting in Vientiane on August 9. (Photo: VNA)
The two sides will prepare for the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Lao Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
They shared the view that the two countries have fruitfully cooperated both bilaterally, and at regional and international forums, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Vietnam and Laos, and other ASEAN member nations have made efforts in building the ASEAN Community that plays a central role in evolving regional mechanisms, while joining hands to combat COVID-19 and handle emerging issues.
The ministers agreed to enhance coordination between agencies of the two ministries, and organise the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level at the end of this year.
The two sides will also prepare for in-person political consultations and exchanges between the two ministries after the pandemic is put under control to discuss the bilateral cooperation specifically and pragmatically.
They will also further exchange experience in different fields and promote economic diplomacy.
The meeting took place within the framework of the official friendly visit to Laos by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung had a working session with Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane.
The officials briefed each other on the situation of each Party and country, and discussed regional and global issues of shared concern.
They also looked at collaboration between the two Parties and countries, including coordination in organising visits by high-ranking leaders.
They affirmed their determination to closely coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, as well as the cooperation agreement between the two commissions for 2021-2025, and working harder to promote the Vietnam-Laos relationship./.