Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Ethnic Council Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly's Ethnic Council and the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the Lao NA shared experience in ethnic affairs and sustainable poverty reduction at a seminar in Hanoi on September 21.

The event was held in the framework of a working visit by the Lao NA’s Ethnic Affairs Committee.

Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Ethnic Council Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam said the event reflects the shared concern of both sides over strengthening the examination and monitoring of policies for sustainable poverty reduction, new rural development, preserving and promoting the cultural values and fine traditions of ethnic minority communities in each country.

Delegates said both NA agencies have made significant efforts to fulfill their assigned tasks, with certain results that have been praised by the two legislatures. This is particularly evident in their advisory work related to ethnic policies and supervision in the three national target programmes.

However, both countries' ethnic affairs still have certain limitations. The living standards of ethnic minority communities in some regions remain low, with high rates of poor households and wealth gap between different areas. The preservation and promotion of the ethnic cultural diversity face challenges and the risk of oblivion.

The participants at the event put forth important recommendations and solutions to fix shortcomings and improve the quality of ethnic activities./.