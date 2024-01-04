National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh on January 4 holds talks with his Lao counterpart Chaleun Yiapaoher. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh on January 4 held talks with his Lao counterpart Chaleun Yiapaoher in Hanoi.



Welcoming the Lao official and a Lao delegation to Vietnam, Dinh stressed that the regular exchange of delegations to share experience and attend workshops from committees and agencies of the Vietnamese and Lao legislatures has helped deepen their cooperation and showed the trust and bond between the two NAs.



Emphasising that cooperation between the two NAs is consolidated and maintained effectively, Dinh said the two sides have been well implementing the cooperation agreement between the two NAs.



He shared the Vietnamese NA's preparations to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its first general election (Janaury 6) in 2026, including the compilation of a book on its history.



Dinh affirmed that Vietnam is ready to support Laos to successfully fulfil international responsibilities in the coming time, contributing to enhancing the role and position of Laos in the region and the world.



For his part, Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Chaleun Yiapaoher said that his visit to Vietnam aims to acquire experience in making laws, amending the Constitution and legal system, as well as compile a history book marking the 50-year journey of the the Lao National Assembly's establishment and development.



The visit also contributes to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos, he said.



In 2024, the Lao legislature will assume the Presidency of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and organise the 45th AIPA General Assembly, he said, adding that he hopes the Vietnamese NA will continue to help and share experience so that Laos can organise the event successfully./.