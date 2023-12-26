Society Appeal court opens for 'repatriation flight' case The High-level People’s Court in Hanoi on December 25 opened an appeal hearing for 21 defendants in the “repatriation flight” case.

Society OVs in Russia celebrate New Year 2024 Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Russia gathered at an art performance to welcome the year 2024 at the Russian University of Transport (MIIT) on December 24.

Society 100 dishes, drinks made from sweet potatoes set Vietnamese record The making and performance of 100 dishes and drinks made from Binh Tan sweet potatoes have set a Vietnamese record at a cooking competition held within the framework of the 3rd Tourism Festival in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on December 23 - 25.

Society Law helps promote transparency in bidding activities: Insiders The 2023 Law on Bidding, which will take effect from January 1, 2024, is expected to contribute to ensuring transparency and openness in bidding activities – an area that can pose risks of losses and economic waste if not tightly managed.