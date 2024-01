Vietnamese, Lao PMs witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired a Vietnam-Laos investment cooperation conference in Hanoi on January 7, as part of the latter's ongoing visit to Vietnam.Along with highlighting the investment environment and incentives for investors of Vietnam and Laos , participants evaluated bilateral investment and business cooperation over the years, and sketched out collaboration orientations in the future.Vietnamese investors in Laos pointed to obstacles facing them and proposed solutions.Currently, Vietnam is investing in 241 projects in Laos with a combined capital of 5.47 billion USD.PM Sonexay noted opinions and proposals by investors, affirming that the growth of Vietnamese investors in Laos has encouraged the development and implementation of socio-economic targets of Laos as well as the country's efforts towards an independent and self-reliant economy.He held that the two Governments, business communities, and peoples should continue working hard together to make new breakthroughs, implementing new projects and specifying agreements reached between the two Parties, thus making the bilateral ties deeper, more substantial and effective.The Lao leader said that the Government has focused on building and completing institutions, including policies to encourage investment, while redesigning their planning, including those for 12 economic zones and industrial parks across the country.It has ordered ministries and sectors to continue researching and supplementing policies to call for investment in particular periods, and listen to the voice of enterprises to deal with their difficulties, he said.PM Sonexay said he hopes Vietnamese firms will continue to invest in areas of Laos’s strengths such as clean agriculture, agricultural processing, mining, and clean energy.This year, Lao is taking the role of the ASEAN Chair, he said, expressing his hope for support from Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese business community in particular