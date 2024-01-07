Politics Top legislator meets workers in Hai Phong city Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of the northern port city of Hai Phong met with local voters who are workers on January 6.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hanoi on January 6 with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7.

Politics Bulgarian NA Speaker visits Ninh Binh province A delegation of the Bulgarian National Assembly headed by Speaker Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov had a working trip to the northern province of Ninh Binh on January 6, within the framework of the Speaker's official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony on January 6 morning for his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee.