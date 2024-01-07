Politics Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse left Hanoi on January 7 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 46th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernment Committee from January 6-7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnam, Laos agree on major cooperation orientations for 2024 Vietnam and Laos agreed on major orientations to bolster their partnership in 2024, during the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation that was held in Hanoi on January 7 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

Politics Academy asked to uphold role as leading training institution of politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the position, role, and importance of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) in training staff, during a working session with representatives of the academy on January 6 afternoon.

Politics Vietnamese volunteer soldiers play crucial role in Cambodia's victory over genocidal regime: Officia Sok Eysan, a spokesman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on January 7 highlighted the important role by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in Cambodia's victory over the Pol Pol genocidal regime 45 years ago, saying that they helped liberate the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime swiftly in a timely manner.