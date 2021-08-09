Vietnamese, Lao provinces seek to deepen cooperative ties
Chairman of the People's Committee of the Vietnamese northern province of Bac Giang Le Anh Duong had a meeting with Khamlieng Outthakaison, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Xaysomboun province of Laos in Vientiane on August 9.
Duong is a member of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s entourage on his ongoing official friendly visit to Laos.
Earlier the same day, Duong and Khamlieng signed a cooperation agreement between Bac Giang and Xaysomboun provinces for 2021 – 2025 under the witness of President Phuc and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.
At the meeting, the Vietnamese and Lao officials expressed their delight at the strong growth of the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, including increasing collaboration between their localities, which have been deepened toward effectiveness and practical outcomes.
They underscored that their provinces boast favourable geographical locations and tremendous potential for cooperation, especially in farming and animal husbandry.
The two sides also exchanged experience in COVID-19 prevention and control. Bac Giang province was once a pandemic hotspot of Vietnam that has successfully controlled the pandemic.
Both officials believed that the freshly signed cooperation pact will deepen and expand the ties between the two provinces in the future./.