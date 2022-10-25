Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries tighten cooperation
At the conference, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam (right) and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong sign a cooperation plan for 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam has suggested his ministry and its Lao counterpart step up information exchange, and coordinate in preventing impacts of non-traditional security threats on their cooperation.
Co-chairing a conference reviewing the implementation of the 2022 cooperation plan and outlining another for 2023 between the two Ministries of Public Security, Lam said the two sides should accelerate the implementation of international treaties and agreements to which both are members.
The conference, co-chaired by Lam and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong, took place following a welcome ceremony for the Lao official.
The two ministries need to instruct public security forces at units and localities to implement agreements reached by the Vietnamese and Lao governments regarding border areas in order to ensure security and order and build a common borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he added.
Lam also suggested the two sides closely cooperate in preventing “peaceful evolution” and consider building a scheme on organising anti-terrorism exercises.
Reviewing the implementation of the 2022 cooperation plan, the minister said the two sides have coordinated and deployed plans to ensure absolute security and safety for important political activities of both countries.
They successfully organised the 12th Vietnam-Laos security cooperation conference, along with meetings to exchange professional skills, among other activities, he said.
In ensuring social order and safety, the two sides regularly exchanged information and cooperated in the investigations of transnational crimes, especially drug crime, human trafficking and smuggling.
At the local level, public security forces of provinces along the shared borderline and have twinning relations have worked together to fight crimes and effectively handle issues regarding illegal migration, undocumented marriages and illegal immigration, and acts that infringe upon national security.
In 2022, the Vietnamese ministry helped its Lao counterpart build a number of key works, including stations for Lao public security forces in border areas, and the Lao People's Public Security Political Academy.
At the conference, the two ministers signed a cooperation plan between the two ministries in 2023./.
