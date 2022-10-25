Politics Vietnam, Singapore beef up defence cooperation The 10th meeting of the Vietnam - Singapore joint working group on defence cooperation was held virtually on October 25.

Politics Cambodian Senate leader pledges support for cooperation between friendship associations President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum met with President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh in Hanoi on October 25 as part of the former’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia take pride in young generations: Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the pride of the Vietnamese and Cambodian Parties and States in young generations at a reception for a visiting delegation of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations in Hanoi on October 25.