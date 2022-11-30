Col. Tran Viet Nang speaks at the event. (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Young army officers of Vietnam and Laos gathered at a talk in Hanoi on November 30 to discuss effective measures and models to increase bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various spheres.

The event was co-chaired by head of the General Department of Politics’ Military Youth Board Col. Tran Viet Nang and deputy head of the youth affairs office of the Lao People’s Army Lieut. Col. Hong Thong Sisanon.

Nang said the youth affairs between the two sides have seen positive results, with numerous exchanges of young military officers. He affirmed that young army officers of Vietnam always do their best to maintain and develop the special solidarity with the Lao Government, people and army.

According to the officer, the two sides held training courses to discuss professional expertise, with a focus on organisation, skills and experience in the youth affairs.

Sisanon, for his part, said via training courses in Vietnam, many young officers of the Lao People’s Army have improved their working skills.

He suggested adding more professional materials related to the youth affairs in training courses and holding more trips for young officers of the Lao army to Hanoi and Vietnam./.