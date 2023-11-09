Cambodian people take part in an activity marking their country's Independence Day. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) sent congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia on November 9.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong sent floral baskets to King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen. President Vo Van Thuong sent a congratulatory letter to King Sihamoni while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his counterpart Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet. National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also sent congratulations to Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary.

In their messages and letters, the CPV Central Committee and key Vietnamese leaders congratulated Cambodia on the glorious victories and important achievements in the struggle for national liberation and saving the Cambodian people from the genocide, as well as in the national construction, defence and development over the past seven decades. They spoke highly of Cambodia's successful organisation of the seventh National Assembly election and the prompt establishment of the new legislature and Government.

They expressed their belief that that under the wise rule of King Sihamoni and the sound leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government headed by PM Hun Manet, Cambodia will continue to achieve greater successes in building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous nation.

On the back of the fine cooperative ties and traditional friendship between the two countries, Vietnam will do its best together with Cambodia to protect, preserve, and cultivate their good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive long-term sustainable cooperation to a greater height, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung cabled a congratulatory letter to Prak Sokhonn, member of the CPP’s Permanent Committee and Chairman of the CPP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended congratulations to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea./.