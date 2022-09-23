Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Saudi Arabia on National Day hinh anh 1The Saudi Arabia flag (Source: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Vietnam on September 23 extended greetings to Saudi Arabian leaders on the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Council) Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended greetings to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud./.
VNA