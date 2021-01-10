Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Kuwait on diplomatic ties
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Kuwait (January 10, 1976 - 2021).
Illustrative image (Source: crossed-flag-pins.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Kuwait (January 10, 1976 - 2021).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also extended his congratulations to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh cabled a congratulatory message to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah./.