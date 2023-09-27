The devastating fire causes significant human and property losses. (Photo: Arab News)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on September 27 cabled a message of sympathy to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid over a devastating fire in the town of Al-Hamdaniyah, Nineveh province in northern Iraq that caused significant human and property losses.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent a similar message to his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended sympathy to his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohammed Hussein./.