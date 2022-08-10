Vietnamese legislature ready to share experience with Laos: top legislator
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA), including the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, stands ready to share experience regarding supervision activities of People’s Councils, the Vietnamese top legislator told a Lao official in Hanoi on August 10.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.
According to Hue, during the official visit to Laos by a delegation of the Vietnamese legislature last May, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation between delegations of NA deputies and localities that share the border line and sister localities, including Hanoi and Vientiane.
He noted that the two capital cities have set an example for cooperation at the local level, with the sharing of experience in Party building, socio-economic development and activities of People’s Councils.
Hue used the occasion to thank Vientiane’s authorities for creating conditions for Vietnamese firms to do business in the city, and called on Anouphap Tounalom and other leaders of Vientiane to further facilitate their operations.
For his part, Anouphap Tounalom said his visit aims to contribute to tightening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, and celebrating the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Highlighting the close ties between Hanoi and Vientiane, the official said the Lao capital city has also forged relations with Ho Chi Minh City and other localities of Vietnam.
Anouphap Tounalom also described his visit as a start of cooperation between People’s Councils of the two cities, saying the two sides will exchange operational experience, contributing to consolidating people-elected agencies in localities./.