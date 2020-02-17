Vietnamese Do Tu Tung performs in the men's 55kg clean & jerk class at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Youth & Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo: VNA)

Do Tu Tung has secured six gold medals and set a new world record at the ongoing Asian Weightlifting Youth & Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.The Vietnamese lifter competed in the men’s 55kg category in the youth and junior events the same on February 15.In the snatch event, Tung lifted 110kg to top the podium. His result was a world junior record beating the previous mark set by Italy's Massidda Sergio last October by 1kg.In the clean & jerk, the 16-year-old lifted 136kg to take first place with a total result of 246kg.Last year, Tung claimed four golds and one world record in the 49kg class.Earlier, his teammates bagged seven golds.Nguyen Thi Thuy Tien , 19, took three golds in the women’s junior 55kg category with 79kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean & jerk.Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai, 16, won four titles in the women’s 45kg discipline in the youth and junior events with her 86kg lift in the clean & jerk and 149kg in total.Vietnamese athletes also grabbed three silver and two bronze medals.Vietnam sent a team of nine lifters to Tashkent with nearly 200 other competitors competing in 24 categories.The tournament will end on February 19, and is a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics./.