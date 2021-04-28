Politics FMs of Vietnam, Japan seek to promote extensive strategic partnership Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on April 27, during which the two agreed to further enhance exchanges at all levels, especially between high-ranking officials, along with collaboration between the two foreign ministries and efficiency of dialogue mechanisms.

Politics Official list of 868 candidates running for 500 seats in 15th NA announced The National Election Council (NEC) hosted a press conference on April 27 to announce the official list of 868 candidates who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on April 27.

Politics Vietnam willing to support India in fighting COVID-19: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 27 hosted a reception for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Kumar Verma, during which he affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity and readiness to stand side by side with the Indian government and people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.