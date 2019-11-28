Vietnamese, Mongolian Defence Ministers hold talks in Hanoi
Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and his Mongolian counterpart Nyamaagiin Enkhbold (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and his Mongolian counterpart Nyamaagiin Enkhbold discussed measures to promote defence ties during their talks in Hanoi on November 28.
The talks took place following a welcome ceremony for the Mongolian minister in the afternoon of the same day.
The two ministers held that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mogolia founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Tsedenbal has kept growing.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago, the bilateral relationship has thrived in many areas such as diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, agriculture and education while political trust has been strengthened.
Particularly in 2013, the two defence ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation, under which they agreed to facilitate collaboration in the exchange of delegations, training, the United Nations peacekeeping mission, and natural disaster response.
They vowed to step up defence cooperation within the framework of an agreement between the two governments, including the establishment of a joint working group to boost ties in foreign language training, military medicine, culture and arts, military sports, the UN peacekeeping mission, logistics and defence industry.
The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Following the talks, the two ministers signed a government-level agreement on defence cooperation.
During their four-day visit, Minister Enkhbold and his entourage paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, visited Division 308 of Army Corps 1 and several historical and cultural sites in Hanoi./.
