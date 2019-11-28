Politics CPV seeks stronger relations with Communist Party of Russia Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang had a meeting on November 27 in Moscow with Vice President of the Communist Party of Russia and Vice Chairman of the Russia’s State Duma Committee for External Affairs Dmitry Novikov.

Politics PM's official visit to Republic of Korea Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid an official visit to the Republic of Korea on November 27-28. He held talks with President Moon Jae-in on November 27 in Seoul.

Politics 11 laws, codes adopted at NA 8th session Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.