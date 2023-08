Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue raised key proposals at the first plenary session of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7.The Vietnamese legislator suggested enhancing solidarity, centrality and strategic values of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also proposed optimising the support of partners and the international community in ensuring a regional environment of peace, security and stability; ensuring the principles of independence and self-reliance, and maintaining consensus with ASEAN’s common stance and viewpoints.Hue suggested taking peace as the goal, dialogue as the tool, and cooperation as the motto to address disputes in the spirit of respect for law, in line with common principles and code of conduct, as well as international law.He called for stronger intra-bloc cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, technology transfer, finance-monetary, safe and sustainable digital transformation, and just energy transition.ASEAN should foster relations with its partners to narrow development gaps, effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges like diseases, natural disasters, cyber crimes, cross-border crimes, climate change, and energy and water resources security. It should also boost sub-regional cooperation, contributing to ensuring inclusive growth, and equal and sustainable development, and raising its resilience to regional and global challenges, he said.The leader stressed the need for ASEAN parliaments to continue improving their roles in law building, and strengthen their supervision over governments during the implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025 in all the three pillars of politics-security, economy, and culture-society, towards the post-2025 vision.Meanwhile, AIPA should further reform, pay more attention to relations with partners that are its observers, he continued, stressing that Vietnam supports the admission of Cuba, Turkey and Armenia as AIPA’s observers.