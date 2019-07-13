Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan holds talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu (Source: VNA)

Hanoi, July 13 (VNA) – Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her entourage arrived in Hanoi on July 12 evening, concluding their official visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.



During her five-day visit, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping; held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu; and met with Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang.



Chairwoman Ngan and her Chinese counterpart Li attended an art performance show entitled “Friendship Bridge” within the framework of the Vietnamese Culture Days in China.



The top Vietnamese legislator visited Nanjing city and Suzhou city of Jiangsu province; received leaders of Chinese major groups; and visited the Zhongguancun Exhibition Centre in Beijing.



The NA Chairwoman’s official visit to China was of important significance in maintaining high-level exchange between the two Parties and States, helping to consolidate and strengthen political trust, and develop the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



Chairwoman Ngan and her Chinese counterpart Li focused discussions on measures to effectively implement a cooperation agreement signed in 2015 between the two legislatures.-VNA